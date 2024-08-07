Export prices for Russian non-resource goods to grow in midterm — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia expects that export prices of Russian non-resource goods will grow at a moderate rate in the midterm, the regulator said in the comment to the macroeconomic outlook.

"Prices of non-resource goods of Russian exports will grow at a moderate pace in the midterm in line with global inflation," the regulator noted in the document.

According to the forecast of the Bank of Russia, the global economy will grow at a pace slightly lower than average historical values in 2024-2026. Its fragmentation will continue.