Japan's Nikkei index wins back more than half of losses after a historic collapse

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. Nikkei, the key index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange which reflects the fluctuations in the stock prices of 225 leading Japanese companies, has won back more than half of what it lost during the historic collapse that occurred on Monday.

In the first 15 minutes after the start of the morning session on Tuesday, Nikkei has already added 7.99% and reached 33,971.7 points.

On Monday, Nikkei fell by 12.4%, which was the largest one-time drop in the entire history of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. According to local analysts, the main factor in the growth on Tuesday was a pullback after the historic fall - investors are rushing to buy significantly cheaper shares. The national currency has sharply weakened against the dollar, which is advantageous for large Japanese corporations focused on foreign markets. Since the opening of trading, the dollar has strengthened against the yen by 1.88%, to 146.17-146.19 yen per dollar.