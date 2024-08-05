Sakhalin-2 fully resumes LNG production after scheduled maintenance

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Sakhalin-2 project operator has resumed liquefied natural gas (LNG) production after scheduled turnaround, Sakhalin Energy company said.

"The Sakhalin-2 project operator has resumed LNG production in full scope after completion of maintenance and major repair of process equipment as part of the scheduled shutdown of integrated gas system facilities" the company informed.

The concurrent shutdown of the entire integrated gas and oil system prepared since early 2023 took place for the first time at the Sakhalin-2 project this summer, the company said. Among the key activities were internal inspection of the flare knockout drum at the Lun-A offshore gas producing platform, internal inspection of MEG storage tank at onshore processing facilities, replacement of a gas turbine engine and maintenance of a power turbine of a mainline compressor at the pump and compressor plant No. 2, and major repair of an auxiliary motor and turbines of coolant cooling compressor at the Prigorodnoye production facility.