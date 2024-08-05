Taiwan’s TAIEX index plunges 8.35% to minimum since April

HONG KONG, August 5. /TASS/. The main index of the Taiwanese stock exchange TAIEX fell by 8.35% to 19,830.88 points. According to the trading platform, this is the minimum value of the indicator since April 23, 2024.

The decline of the index by 1,807.21 points in one trading session was a record fall in the history of the exchange.

Earlier on Monday, Japan's Nikkei, which reflects the fluctuations in the share prices of 225 leading Japanese companies, fell by 12.4% at the end of the trading session. Local observers note that this happened amid investor concerns about a possible recession in the US and the strengthening of the yen against the dollar.