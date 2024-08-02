Cashless payments share record high, over 83% — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The share of cashless payments in retail purchases, cafes and restaurants and when paying for services climbed to all-time high 83.4% in early 2024, the Bank of Russia said in its poll.

"Consumers often pay using a QR code, via Mir Pay and SBPay apps, using the NFC technology or biometric data. They like accessibility, fastness and security of these services," the regulator said.

The number of stores, refueling stations and other trade and service companies providing the "cash at counter" service, an opportunity to receive money from a payment card, is growing according to poll data.