Bitcoins exchange for digital rubles to be possible in Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. It will be possible to exchange bitcoins for digital rubles in Russia in the near future, head of the financial market committee of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, Anatoly Aksakov said at a press conference in TASS dedicated to digital finance development.

"As soon as the ruble start enjoying demand, it would be needed for a bitcoin holder to be interested in having the digital ruble. He would be confident in us, trust us, and understand that the digital ruble would benefit him. He would sell his bitcoin for the digital ruble. Again, this is the market issue but we anticipate such opportunity," Aksakov said.

He also assumed that there would be need for p2p platforms based on foreign crypto exchanges when such an exchange instrument appears.