Russian stock market indices plunging on Monday

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian stock indices closed the trading session on Monday in the red, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 2.88% to 2,906.95 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index edged down by 3.99% to 1,157.99 points. The yuan declined by 0.055% to 11.79 rubles at the same time.

Oil prices slipped below $80 per Brent barrel. The market continued "digesting" the key rate lifting and the tough signal of the regulator on long-term prospects of the monetary policy, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.