Germany’s internal state debt reach 2.45 trillion euro in 2023

BERLIN, July 29. /TASS/. The internal state debt of Germany reached the record high value by the end of the last year and stood at about 2.45 trillion euro, the Federal Statistical Office said.

"The state budget <...> as of the end of 2023 had the debt to the nonpublic sector to the amount of 2,445.1 bln euro," the office said. The state debt edged up by 3.3% (77.1 bln euro) in annual terms as of the end of 2023.

The increase took place due to the growing debt of the federal government, municipalities, and the social security system. The debt per capita reached 28,943 euro in Germany.