MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) initiated oil shipment at the second single point mooring (SPM-2), while the scheduled turnaround started at the SPM-3, the company said.

"It is planned to replace 27 hoses (12 subsea and 15 floating ones) at the SPM-3. This operation will provisionally take sixty days in comfortable weather conditions," the consortium informed.

Oil loading via the SPM-2 returned to service after the scheduled turnaround began on July 29.