Share of foreign investment in Russian OFZ flat at 6.7% in June — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The share of foreign investment in Russia’s federal loan (OFZ) bonds was down at 6.7% as of July 1, 2024, according to files released by the Bank of Russia.

As of June 1, 2024, the share of non-residents in OFZ was at 6.8%. As of May 1, 2024, the share of non-residents in OFZ also stood at 6.8%.

Nominal amount of OFZ owned by non-residents as of the beginning of July 2024 totaled 1.393 trillion rubles (16 bln) with the total volume of the market at 20.68 trillion rubles ($236 bln), according to the regulator.