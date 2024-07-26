Moscow Exchange indices fall by around 1% amid Central Bank's decision to raise key rate

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian stock market’s leading indices declined against the backdrop of the Bank of Russia's decision to raise the key rate to 18% per annum.

Before the regulator's decision was published, the MOEX index was at 3,053.5 (+0.4%) and the RTS index rose to 1,126.24 (+0.4%). As of 13:36 Moscow time, the v index fell by 0.96% to 3,012.03 points, while the RTS index also fell by 0.96% to 1,110.94 points.

By 13:55 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed its decline and reached 3,029.1 points (-0.4%), while the RTS index was at 1,117.24 points (-0.4%).

Earlier on Friday, the Bank of Russia raised the key rate for the first time since December 2023 - from 16% to 18% per annum, and will consider the further raising it at its next meetings.