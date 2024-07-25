India, Russia discussing mutual use of Mir and RuPay cards — Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI, July 25. /TASS/. Specialists from Russia and India are discussing the issue of using cards of the Indian payment system RuPay in Russia and cards of the Russian system Mir in India, Official Spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said at a briefing

"These are very technical aspects and technical teams in both countries are in touch with each other on this particular matter," the diplomat said.

The RuPay is the payment system created by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). Its name is an acronym composed of rupee and payment words.