Russia to substitute agriculture supplies from US, Australia to China — official

BEIJING, July 23. /TASS/. Russian agriculture producers may fully sideline agriculture suppliers from the US and Australia on the Chinese market, Chairman of the Russian Chapter of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development Boris Titov told reporters in Beijing.

"In the agriculture sector Russia may fully substitute supplies from other countries, such as the US and Australia, as Russia is approaching the foreground in the area of agriculture globally today," he said.

Russian producers have already taken the largest part of the Chinese market and they help China ensure food security, which is a firm basis of development, according to Titov who is the Russian president’s special envoy for relations with international organizations to achieve sustainable development goals. The economies of Russia and China complement each other, while business, relying on the main trends of cooperation between the two countries, can create respective projects, the official noted.