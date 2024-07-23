Hainan Airlines to launch direct Haikou-Moscow flights on August 26

HAIKOU /China/, July 23. /TASS/. Hainan Airlines will launch a new passenger air route between the administrative center of the southern Chinese province of Hainan, Haikou and Moscow on August 26, the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN) reported.

This is noted to be the first direct flight from Haikou to Russia. The airline will fly three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays - in both directions.

Travel time from Moscow (Sheremetyevo Airport) to Hainan will take 9 hours 35 minutes, and from Haikou to Russia - 10 hours 10 minutes. After the launch of this flight to Russia, Hainan's Meilan Air Harbor will bring the number of international routes to 12.

According to Hainan Airlines, this flight will be important for the economic development of Haikou and Moscow, to promote humanitarian cooperation between them. It is expected to promote the development of Hainan Free Trade Port and increase its importance as a bridge between China and Russia.

The airline also revealed that in addition to Haikou, it has already restored, opened or plans to launch more than 50 overseas flights from Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and many other cities in China. "We will accelerate the establishment of international and regional air routes to meet the needs of passengers around the world," the company promised.