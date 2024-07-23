Russia to increase gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia to 38 bcm in 2025

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. In 2023, Russia exceeded the plan for gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline by 800 mln cubic meters (mcm), in 2025 supplies will reach 38 bln cubic meters (bcm), Deputy Energy Minister Sergey Mochalnikov said.

"In 2023, the plan for supplies [of gas via the Power of Siberia] was exceeded by 800 mln cubic meters, they amounted to 22.7 bln cubic meters. Next year we plan to reach the design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters," he said.

Mochalnikov noted that according to the data as of July 1, 2024, a total of 68 bln cubic meters have been pumped through the Power of Siberia since the launch of the gas pipeline.

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in Eastern Russia. In the coming years, Gazprom's total exports to China will reach 48 bln cubic meters of gas per year (due to the implementation of a project for gas supplies to China via the Far Eastern route), and taking into account the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia - almost 100 bln cubic meters per year, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said. Miller later said that China is considering the possibility of increasing Russian gas supplies through the Power of Siberia beyond the design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters.