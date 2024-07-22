Ukraine’s suspension of Russian oil transit shows inability of EU sanctions

BRATISLAVA, July 22. /TASS/. The suspension of Russian oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia by Ukraine proves once again that anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union are working against it, Foreign Minister of Slovakia Juraj Blanar said.

Ukraine halted transit of oil of Russia’s Lukoil to Hungary and Slovakia via its territory due to blacklisting of the company by Kiev. Oil is delivered to these countries over the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through the territory of the country.

"EU sanctions we have repeatedly disputed and which proved once again that they exert greater adverse impact on Slovakia and the EU than on Russia clearly state that Slovakia has an exception for oil import until the year-end. The Ukrainian side deprived us of the possibility to apply this exception," the minister wrote on his page in Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).