Gazprom sets absolute record for summer gas supplies to Russian consumers

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Gazprom set a new absolute historical record for daily summer gas supplies to Russian consumers on July 17, the holding said in a statement.

"A new absolute historical record for daily summer gas supplies from the Unified Gas Supply System of Russia has been set. The record was set on July 17 and reached 700.4 mln cubic meters of gas," the statement said.

Thus, in June and July, the maximum daily gas supplies for these months have already been updated 12 times (taking into account the record of July 17), the company noted.