Russia’s Federal Customs Service collects $38.23 bln in revenue in 1H 2024

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 18. /TASS/. In the first half of 2024, the Russian Federal Customs Service has transferred 3.361 trillion rubles ($38.23 bln) to the budget, Head of the service Valery Pikalev said at a working meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"With regard to the management of customs payments, I can report the following - in the first half of the year, the collected revenues amounted to 3.361 trillion rubles. At the same time, the effectiveness of customs control has increased, with 11 bln rubles being recovered under the risk management system," he said.

In turn, Vladimir Putin said that customs duties in the first half of 2024 increased by 500 bln rubles ($5.69 bln). "The Federal Customs Service is doing its job. In the first half of this year, almost 500 bln more fees and payments were transferred than in the same period last year," he said at a meeting with Head of the service Valery Pikalev.