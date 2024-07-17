Russian gas supplies to Iran will ensure energy security of the region — minister

DUBAI, July 17. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian gas to Iran under the agreement between Gazprom and the National Iranian Gas Company can ensure the energy security of Iran's neighboring countries, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ouji said.

"The signing of a document on the supply of Russian gas to Iran is a masterpiece of energy diplomacy. It can lead to an economic revolution and ensure the energy security of all countries in the region that border Iran," the minister said on the IRIB TV channel after a cabinet meeting.

On June 26, the Russian company Gazprom and the Iranian National Iranian Gas Company signed a strategic memorandum on working out the arrangement of Russian gas supplies to Iran. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, who led the Russian delegation during the visit to Tehran, also discussed with Javad Ouji the priority steps to implement the memorandum and other areas of cooperation in the energy sector.