India, Russia discuss expanding cooperation in geological exploration

NEW DELHI, July 17. /TASS/. A delegation from the Indian Ministry of Coal and Mining visited Moscow and discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the field of geological exploration with their Russian counterparts, the ministry said on its X page.

Head of the Indian delegation Deputy Minister Kantha Rao met with Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Mikhail Yurin. The delegations discussed issues of expanding cooperation in the field of geology, exploration, and the use of advanced technologies, the ministry said.

The Indian delegation is taking part in the first meeting of heads of BRICS geological services, which is being held in Moscow. Participants from Russia, South Africa, China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Iran are discussing the creation of a single BRICS geological service.