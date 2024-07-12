European Commission offered secret censorship to X social network — Musk

NEW YORK, July 12. /TASS/. The European Commission suggested that the X social network introduced secret censorship in exchange for the drop of claims against it, X owner Elon Musk said.

"The European Commission offered X an illegal secret deal: if we quietly censored speech without telling anyone, they would not fine us," Musk wrote on his page in the X.

"The other platforms accepted that deal. X did not," he added.

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton earlier threatened the X with a fine for misleading of users and violation of rules set forth by the European Union.