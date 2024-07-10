Russia’s annual inflation reaches 9.25% as of July 8 — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia as of July 8 amounted to 9.25% in annual terms. In June, price growth slowed to 0.64% month-on-month, according to the Ministry of Economic Development.

In the week from July 2 to July 8, 2024, price growth in the consumer market slowed to 0.27%.

According to the materials of the ministry, the inflation in the food sector amounted to 0.63% on a monthly basis. The rate of increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables was 2.02%, while the rate of increase in the prices of other food products slowed down to 0.43%.

In the segment of non-food products, growth rates slowed down to 0.29% against the backdrop of cheaper TV and radio products and communications. In the services sector, price growth also slowed to 1.06%.