Apple's market capitalization tops $3.5 trillion, first time in history

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. Apple's market capitalization has exceeded $3.5 trillion for the first time in history, according to data from the Nasdaq exchange.

During trading on Wednesday, the price of one Apple share as of 16:42 Moscow time exceeded $229.74, increasing by around 0.44%, as a result of which the company's capitalization exceeded $3.5 trillion.

This is the third time that Apple has crossed the $3 trillion threshold. The company first reached such a capitalization on January 3, 2022, and then on June 30, 2023. The stock then topped $192.21, up about 1.38%.

Apple was founded by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs on April 1, 1976. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, the company is one of the largest in the world today.