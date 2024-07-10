Kyrgyzstan, Russia to boost mutual trade turnover to $5 bln per year — Zhaparov

KRASNOYARSK, July 10. /TASS/. Russia and Kyrgyzstan plan to increase mutual trade turnover volumes to $5 bln per year, according to a welcome address by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to participants of a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on cooperation that is taking place in Krasnoyarsk.

"In 2023, trade turnover between the two countries reached high volumes and amounted to $2.9 bln. We target on boosting it and bringing it to $5 bln, with huge potential for doing it in place," he said.

Trade turnover between Russia and Kyrgyzstan grew by 5.7% in Q1 year-on-year, the Kyrgyz president added.

"Russia is our close, reliable and key partner on issues of international policy, security, economic and cultural development," he said. Moscow is traditionally one of the republic’s main economic partners in terms of foreign trade, Zhaparov stressed.

Last year’s 10th meeting of the intergovernmental commission devoted to industrial cooperation between the two countries was fruitful, he said, adding that it saw the signing of agreements "on particular business projects" totally worth over $3 bln.

"Kyrgyzstan is aimed at further strengthening the dialogue with Russia," he said.