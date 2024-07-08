Court fines Telegram $33,990 for refusing to remove prohibited information

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Tagansky Court of Moscow fined the Telegram messenger 3 mln rubles ($33,990) for refusing to remove information about anti-government protests, TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"The court decided to find Telegram Messenger Inc. guilty under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (failure by the owner of an information resource on the Internet to delete information if the obligation to delete such information is provided by law) and to punish it with a fine in the amount of 3 mln rubles," Judge Svetlana Spitsyna read out the decision.

The company faced a maximum fine of 4 mln rubles ($45,320).

This is not the first fine imposed on Telegram under this article. In November 2023, the messenger was fined 4 mln rubles ($45,320) for failure to delete prohibited information. In 2021, Telegram was fined for this offense in the total amount of 9 mln rubles ($101,970).