Number of Russian oil and gas companies discussing projects with Azerbaijan

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Such Russian companies as Lukoil, Novatek, Tatneft and Sibur are discussing joint energy projects with Azerbaijan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"With Azerbaijan we have a very wide range of energy issues, including the development of joint enterprises, the participation of Russian companies, such as Lukoil Tatneft, Sibur, Novatek, new projects that are planned to be implemented jointly with Azerbaijan’s colleagues," he said.

The two countries have also discussed cooperation not only in energy, but also in the area of developing the North-South international transport corridor, Novak added. "Presidents touched upon the issue in detail as the capacities of railways are to be expanded," he said.