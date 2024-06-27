Bank of Russia discussing trading on weekend with market players

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is now discussing an opportunity for trading sessions on the exchange on Saturday and Sunday, the regulator’s press service said.

"We are now discussing the possibility of organized trading on the weekend," the Central Bank said.

Private investors can now trade in stock, currency and futures and options markets on the Moscow Exchange. Trading is usually held in workdays from 06:50 a.m. to 11:50 p.m. Moscow time [03:50 a.m. - 08:50 p.m. GMT] with three sessions - the main, the morning, and the evening ones.