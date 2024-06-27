BRICS to pay close attention to interbank cooperation — Russian Foreign Ministry

ZVENIGOROD, June 27. /TASS/. Russia will pay particular attention to the topic of interbank cooperation development as part of its BRICS presidency in 2024, Deputy Foreign Minister and Russian Sherpa in BRICS Sergey Ryabkov said in his article for the Security Index Yearbook 2024-2025.

"An important aspect of our work will be to enhance the role of BRICS countries in the international monetary and financial system, develop interbank cooperation, facilitate the transformation of the international settlement system, and expand the use of national currencies of the BRICS countries in their mutual trade. We will promote strengthening of the dialog between fiscal, customs and antimonopoly authorities," Ryabkov indicated.

The Johannesburg Declaration of 2023 documented the focus on further growth of payments in national currencies and strengthening correspondent banking networks to support international transactions," the deputy foreign minister said. "This issue will also become one of the priorities" during Russian presidency in BRICS, Ryabkov added.