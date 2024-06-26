Russia’s export of sausage products up 21% in four months — Agroexport

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s export of sausage products increased by 21% in January-April 2024 year-on-year to almost 15,000 tons, the Agroexport federal center reported.

"Russia’s export sausage products increased by 21% in January-April 2024 compared with the same period in 2023 to almost 15,000 tons," the report said.

Supplies to Kazakhstan were the growth driver, with over 11,000 tons of sausage products delivered to the country in the reporting period, which is 21% higher than in the same period last year, Agroexport said.

Azerbaijan and Abkhazia are also among top three importers of Russian sausage products, the federal center added.