MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose to 3,120.16 points (+0.19%) and the RTS index reached 1,117.46 points (+0.19%) on Monday.

At the opening of the trading session, the MOEX index decreased by 0.16% to 3,109.22 points and the RTS index also lost 0.16% and reached 1,113.55 points.

The yuan decreased by 22.6 kopecks to 11.82 rubles.