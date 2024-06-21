Gazprom setting record of daily gas supplies to domestic consumers

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Gazprom is supplying record high gas volumes to the domestic market in June and is above the historical maximum of the month for the sixth time in a row, the Russian gas holding said.

"Gazprom continues providing Russians with gas volumes record high for June. Since June 2, 2024, gas deliveries from the United Gas Supply System of Russia are daily higher than indicators of all prior years that are maximal for June," Gazprom said.

The new historical record of 691 mln cubic meters was achieved on June 19.