Japan imposes sanctions on 11 Russian individuals, 42 companies

TOKYO, June 21. /TASS/. The government of Japan added 11 individuals and 42 companies from Russia to its blacklist of sanctions, imposed on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine, the country’s cabinet of ministers announced.

The lists include Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretary Natalia Budarina along with five other CEC members, as well as Tactical Missiles Corporation Head Boris Obnosov, Director General of Uralvagonzavod Alexander Potapov and the chief designer of the Soyuz Aircraft Engine Scientific and Technical Complex, Mkrtich Okroyan.

Among the blacklisted companies are Russian diamond miner Alrosa, as well as the Tupolev and Ilyushin aircraft makers.

The list of companies, whose assets are to be frozen if found in Japan, includes the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, and several mechanical engineering and defense sector companies, such as Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant, Degtyaryov Plant, Izhevsk Kupol Electromechanical Plant, Perm Powder Plant, Nizhny Novgorod Plant of the 70th Anniversary of Victory, Arzamas Instrument-Building Plant, North Western Regional Center of Almaz Antey Concern Obukhovsky Plant.

Export restrictions were imposed on the Alabuga special economic zone, Vega Radio Engineering Corporation, Vniir-Progress research institute, Geomir engineering center and others.

The Japanese sanctions were also imposed on seven companies from China, including Alpha Trading Investments, Guangzhou Ausay Technology and Shenzhen Biguang Trading, as well as UAE’s Sun Ship Management, India’s Si2 Microsystems, Kazakhstan’s Elem Group and Uzbekistan’s Mvizion LLC.

Japanese sanctions, which were introduced in several stages due to the situation in Ukraine, already affect more than 1,000 people and over 150 entities from Russia. To date, the assets of Alfa Bank, VTB, VEB.RF, Novikombank, Otkritie Bank, Promsvyazbank, Rossiya Bank, Sberbank, Sovcombank, as well as about 40 other organizations and companies have been frozen. In addition, Japan has approved a list of goods and technologies prohibited for export to Russia, which already contains about 800 items. In particular, the export of cars worth more than 6 million yen (about $43,000) was prohibited. From August 9, 2023, Japan also banned supplies of gasoline and diesel cars with an engine capacity of more than 1.9 liters and hybrid cars to Russia.