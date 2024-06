MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell below 3,000 points for the first time since December 15, 2023.

As of 14:43 Moscow time, the MOEX decreased by 1.02% to 2,996.44 points.

By 14:57 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down its decline and reached 3,024.53 points (-0.1%) and the RTS index fell by 0.1% to 1,153.11 points.