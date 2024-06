HELSINKI, June 18. /TASS/. Terrafame has become the first uranium miner in the European Union, the Finnish mining and chemical company said in its press release.

The Finland’s radiation and nuclear safety department (STUK) issued a relevant permit. Uranium extracted by Terraframe will be transported abroad for further processing and use in nuclear power generation.

The plant is expected to achieve full capacity by 2026, when it will produce about 200 metric tons of uranium per year.