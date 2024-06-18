Sanctions not preventing Russian foods promotion in external markets — PM

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia is fully providing itself with the majority of foods and remains among global leaders in exports despite sanctions, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"Our country is a leading supplier to international markets in terms of many commodities and positions. We are the world’s third in barley trading, the world’s second in grain and pulses, sunflower and rapeseed oil supplies, and rank first by wheat exports," the prime minister said. Russia also climbed to the fourth position globally by meat production, he noted. "We provide ourselves with a serious margin with fish, sugar, potatoes; vegetable harvesting increased since the last year," Mishustin said.

"All these products enjoy the demand in Russia and abroad and no restrictions, no sanctions prevented the agricultural business from promoting domestic agricultural raw materials and foods for exports," the prime minister stressed.