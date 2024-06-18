Russia to expand satellite network to improve internet coverage in remote areas — Putin

YAKUTSK, June 18. /TASS/. Russia plans to expand its domestic satellite network to provide better high-speed internet coverage to remote regions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with experts working in the Far East held in Yakutsk.

"There is another direction, aimed at making sure people residing in remote regions live comfortably. I am talking about high-speed internet. We need to develop our satellite grouping, which we will do and are already doing," the head of state said. "We have already achieved some success in this area," Putin emphasized.

He added that plans are also in place to develop the transportation infrastructure, including in remote areas.