MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.39% to 3,171.38 points and the RTS index also lost 0.39% and reached 1,121.9 points on Tuesday.

By 10:16 Moscow time, the MOEX index dropped to 3,160.99 points (-0.71%) and the RTS index reached 1,118.23 points (-0.71%).

At the same time, the yuan decreased by 8.8 kopecks to 11.88 rubles.