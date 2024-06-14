Russian statistical service confirms GDP growth by 5.4% in Q1 2024

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Federal State Statistics Service of Russia (Rosstat) confirmed the preliminary estimate of national GDP growth by 5.4% year on year in the first quarter of 2024.

The GDP amount in the first quarter totaled 43.24 trillion rubles ($478.2 bln). The GDP dropped by 17.9% relatively to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Main contributors to GDP growth in the first quarter of this year were wholesale and retail trade (+11.4%), processing facilities (+9%), construction (+4.8%), and hotels and restaurants (+4.6%).