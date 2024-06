MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday in the green, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.39% to 3,215.91 points. The RTS Index had an uptick by 0.42% to 1,137.45 points. The yuan rate lost 0.07% to 12.15 rubles.

The Bank of Russia set the official rates for the dollar and the euro at 89.0658 rubles and 95.1514 rubles respectively.