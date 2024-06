MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose to 3,174.43 points (+0.09%) and the RTS index reached 1,133.7 points (+0.09%) on Friday.

At the same time, the yuan decreased by 0.55 kopecks to 12.21 rubles.

As of 10:00 Moscow time the MOEX index fell by 0.06% to 3,173.52 points and the RTS index - by 0.05% to 1,132 points.