BCS cancels fee for currency holding at broker accounts

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. BCS Investment World cancels the fee for keeping US dollars, euros, Hong Kong dollars and pounds sterling at broker accounts, the company said.

"BCS Investment World cancels fees for currency holding at broker accounts from today. The cancellation covers all currencies in respect of which it was introduced earlier: US dollars, euros, Hong Kong dollars, and pounds sterling," the company informed.

The US introduced sanctions yesterday against the Moscow Exchange, the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center. The Moscow Exchange said that it would not trade in the dollar, the euro, and the Hong Kong dollar since June 13 due to sanctions.