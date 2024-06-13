{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

BCS cancels fee for currency holding at broker accounts

The cancellation covers US dollars, euros, Hong Kong dollars, and pounds sterling, the company informed

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. BCS Investment World cancels the fee for keeping US dollars, euros, Hong Kong dollars and pounds sterling at broker accounts, the company said.

"BCS Investment World cancels fees for currency holding at broker accounts from today. The cancellation covers all currencies in respect of which it was introduced earlier: US dollars, euros, Hong Kong dollars, and pounds sterling," the company informed.

The US introduced sanctions yesterday against the Moscow Exchange, the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center. The Moscow Exchange said that it would not trade in the dollar, the euro, and the Hong Kong dollar since June 13 due to sanctions.

Trade between EAEU countries rises by 7% in Q1 2024
Dmitry Volvach clarified that in 2023, mutual trade between the EAEU member states increased by 5.4% compared to 2022 and amounted to 7.4 trillion rubles ($82.04 bln)
Read more
US Department of Treasury authorizes transactions with Moscow Exchange until August 13
The same timeframe has also been set for withdrawal from the Moscow Exchange securities
Read more
NATO's latest moves reflect growing role of nuclear weapons in planning — Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko noted that accusations against Russia of a nuclear threat were "another move to turn things upside down"
Read more
Bank of Russia suspends trade in Hong Kong dollar
"Thursday’s trading session in currencies and precious metals, as well as on the Moscow Exchange, will begin from 9:50 a.m. Moscow time," the Bank of Russia said
Read more
NATO preparing Vietnam War-like scenario for Ukraine, German lawmaker says
Sevim Dagdelen pointed to "the deployment of German and other weapons, capable of reaching major Russian cities, and the deployment of an increasing number of instructors"
Read more
Biden needs more bloodshed in Europe to stay in power — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova commented on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s plans to make arms supplies to Kiev obligatory for all NATO members
Read more
Argentina in talks on transfer of strike aircraft for Ukraine — news portal
This is about the opportunity of transferring five inoperable Super Etendard
Read more
Medvedev urges to turn life in West into 'permanent nightmare' in response to sanctions
"We should try every day to do as much damage as possible to those countries that have imposed these restrictions on our country and all our citizens," the senior Russian official stressed
Read more
World’s tallest building lit up in Russian flag colors
The inscription of "the United Arab Emirates supports Russia" in Arabic and English appeared on the facade of the Burj Khalifa
Read more
Russian troops capture Ukrainian soldiers near Staromayorskoye in DPR
According to the earlier report, Russian forces had eliminated Ukrainian army personnel in the village of Staromayorskoye by strike drones
Read more
Ukraine's irrecoverable losses on frontline above half a million — former prime minister
Nikolay Azarov pointed to the negative impact of the armed conflict on the next generation of Ukrainians that has already manifested itself
Read more
Russian warplanes deliver strikes on ten militant hideouts in Syria’s Homs, Deir ez-Zor
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military registered six violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols
Read more
Hamas gives positive response to latest Gaza settlement proposal
The movement called upon the US administration to put pressure on Israel in order to secure the ceasefire deal
Read more
Russian forces disrupt Ukraine’s `victorious’ plan near Volchansk — expert
Andrey Marochko stressed that Russian defense had proven far stronger than the enemy thought, and Ukrainian reconnaissance had been incorrect
Read more
Germany keeping EU’s latest Russia sanctions package from being pushed through — DPA
The news agency reiterated that the main goal of the new sanctions is fighting the circumvention of earlier restrictions, which enables, in particular, the Russian defense industry to purchase Western technologies
Read more
Uniper terminates gas supply contract with Gazprom Export — company
Long-term gas supply contracts would be effective until mid-2030s before that moment
Read more
Yemen’s Houthis claim they attacked Tutor ship in Red Sea, dealing serious damage
The ship may sink as a result, Ansar Allah’s military spokesman Yahya Saria said
Read more
Yuan falls below 12 rubles, first time in a year
By 11:14 Moscow time, the yuan slowed down and amounted to 11.99 rubles
Read more
Beijing all for Moscow boosting relations with Pyongyang — Chinese foreign ministry
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian recalled that China and North Korea also maintain good ties
Read more
Mercenaries could pilot Mirage jets provided to Ukraine, says French analyst
"If it is a Ukrainian pilot with limited flight experience, it will be their weak point," Cyril de Lattre noted
Read more
Ukraine still does not meet requirements for NATO membership — US Department of State
Meanwhile, Julianne Smith acknowledged that "NATO Allies are working closely with the Ukrainians to help them make continued progress"
Read more
Russia’s strikes pound Ukrainian army, equipment in 103 areas over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Turkey confirms deal to buy US F-16s
Turkey plans to purchase a total of 40 F-16 Block-70/72 fighters in single-seat and two-seat configurations, as well as 79 sets of equipment needed to modernize and extend the service life of Turkey's F-16C/D Block-40/50+ aircraft
Read more
IOC says vetting of Russian athletes far from completion
Spokesman Mark Adams said he could not give any deadlines for the proces
Read more
G7 countries agree to provide Kiev with $50 bln using Russian assets until end of 2024
"Initially, this was the United States’ initiative," the Elysee Palace said
Read more
Other countries need not worry about Russian military drills — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, "such visits are also a common practice"
Read more
Finam, BCS suspend dollar, euro withdrawals from broker accounts
The withdrawal of US dollars, euros and Hong Kong dollars from broker accounts is also temporarily unavailable in BCS, including to the BCS Bank
Read more
Russian nuclear sub Kazan, frigate Admiral Gorshkov to arrive in Cuba next week
"This visit stems from the historic friendly relations between Cuba and Russia and is strictly in line with international rules," the Cuban Defense Ministry pointed out
Read more
Bank of Russia to fix dollar, euro rates since June 13 on OTC market data basis
Backup approaches to computation of official currency rate in case of absence of currency trading were provided for in the relevant guidance of the Central Bank, the regulator noted
Read more
PM blasts EU court ruling to penalize Hungary over noncompliance with migration rules
The EU court decided to fine Hungary 200 million euros, as well as daily payments of one million euros for refusing to comply with previous court rulings related to the rules on the admission of migrants
Read more
G7 making groundless accusations toward non-parties to Ukraine conflict — China’s MFA
"The G7 should take pragmatic responsibility to promote the easing of the situation and create conditions to solve the political crisis, rather than making groundless accusation towards a non-party to the conflict," the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Shares of Moscow Exchange, Sberbank, VTB decline following sanctions news
The Moscow Exchange shares slowed down the decline by 6.53% to 235.5 rubles, ordinary shares of Sber - by 1.26% to 313.79 rubles
Read more
G7 summit, expected to decide on use of frozen Russian assets, to begin in Italy
The event will be held on June 13-15 in the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort
Read more
Buffer zone on Poland-Belarus border officially goes into effect
The buffer zone will stay up for 90 days, with an option to extend the restrictions
Read more
G7 leaders to call for more military aid to Ukraine, mostly in air defense — newspaper
Besides, Japan is expected to announce more restrictions on individuals and legal entities from third states, including China
Read more
NATO does everything to prepare for clash with Russia — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko added that the alliance has launched a hybrid war against Russia
Read more
Moscow indignant as US lifts ban on weapon supplies to Ukrainian unit — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov likened giving weapons into the nationalist unit to the US policy of encouraging the creation of armed units in the Middle East
Read more
ISS refutes rumors of emergency situation onboard
"All remain healthy and safe, and tomorrow’s spacewalk will start at 8 a.m. EDT as planned," according to the statement
Read more
Gagauzia head Gutul says US sanctions expected, says she is not afraid of them
She underscored that her inclusion into the US sanctions list was expected
Read more
Russia floats Stavropol small missile ship
Project 21631 small missile ships are armed with Kalibr missiles
Read more
Houthis, Islamic Resistance in Iraq attack Israel’s Ashdod, Haifa
"Both operations were successful," the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria noted
Read more
Press review: Impact of latest Russia sanctions and Hungary exempted from Ukraine aid club
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 13th
Read more
Kremlin to closely monitor G7 summit in Italy — presidential spokesman
The meeting of G7 leaders has kicked off at the Borgo Egnazia resort in the southern region of Puglia and will last until June 15
Read more
France turns down Russian request to hold UNSC meeting on downed plane Wednesday — mission
Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting at 3:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday
Read more
Ex-US intel officer Ritter says his passport was seized to hamper anti-Russophobia
He expects to have his passport before the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan in October
Read more
Medvedev says western Ukraine wants to be annexed to its ‘former masters’
According to Medvedev, Zelensky, Duda and Nauseda "pray for tanks, as it turned out"
Read more
Putin launches BRICS Games in Kazan
The BRICS games will take place on June 12-24
Read more
Experts rule out Washington supplying Ukraine with nuclear arms
"We would never in a million years give Ukraine a nuclear weapon and I'll just throw in another reason why: NATO has a nuclear doctrine," Scott Ritter stressed
Read more
Biden insisted on cancelling Russia’s invitation to Normandy celebrations
"More than 20 million Russian men and women died in World War II—more than enough, I would think, to earn a seat at the table," journalist Seymour Hersh wrote
Read more
Press review: G7 pushes EU to tap Russian assets and BRICS sends strong message to West
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 11th
Read more
Swiss conference on Ukraine needed to keep anti-Russian propaganda going — diplomat
"It is already clear that this is a waste of time, a kind of action whose value is zero, but which is being used to the maximum to maintain the anti-Russian psychosis," Alexander Grushko stressed
Read more
France’s actions on Ukraine increase risk of direct clash with Russia — diplomat
"Paris’ attempts to justify its reckless actions, to present things as if they are not leading to the further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis are unbecoming," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Ukrainian troops no longer evacuate their wounded in Chasovoy Yar — DPR adviser
According to Igor Kimakovsky, Russia forces have reached serious success in the city of Chasovoy Yar
Read more
Russian-Pakistani trade exceeds $1 billion in 2023 — ambassador
"Russia values Pakistan’s independent and balanced position regarding key issues on the global agenda," Albert Khorev said
Read more
Russia looking at all scenarios of special military operation — Putin
"At some point, Russia will have to begin to be in a hurry," the head of state noted
Read more
Major Western investor accuses Zelensky's office of extorting millions of euros
Arnulf Damerau said that he provided details of the meeting, along with evidence and a list of names of those involved, to US and European intelligence agencies
Read more
US geopolitical game in Asia escalates regional tensions — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko pointed to "very dangerous attempts to militarize the region by deploying new long-range weapons systems that can directly threaten China and not only China"
Read more
Oman Air suspends flights between Muscat, Moscow until October 29
Flights en route Muscat - Moscow are available on the Oman Air’s website by June 30 and after October 29
Read more
Biden says some countries will 'make their own accommodations' if Ukraine goes down
The American president also said US decisions in the next four years "are going to determine the future of Europe for a long time to come"
Read more
US-Ukraine security pact will not include financial aid — media
The agreement says that the US will continue training Ukrainian servicemen for ten more years, strengthen cooperation on arms and military equipment production, as well as expand intelligence sharing
Read more
US ban on IT services in Russia not to affect ordinary users — expert
Eldar Murtazin added that the restrictions apply to certain sectors, such as IT support for any operating systems for the government, enterprise solutions, support for updates and development of CRM systems
Read more
NATO defense chiefs to approve plan of regular aid to Ukraine
The deliveries are expected to become obligatory for all NATO member states except Hungary, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said
Read more
Russian naval group completes exercise on use of precision weapons, arrives in Havana
In the next few days, the ship crews will take part in a number of protocol events, will be able to rest and visit the local landmarks
Read more
BRICS’ role in global affairs grows rapidly — Putin
Russian President stated his certainty that the popularity and attractiveness of the Games as a competition, free from political interference and pressure, which truly unites athletes from all over the world, will also grow
Read more
Mandatory NATO arms deliveries to Ukraine not to change anything — Kremlin
Moscow knows that "there are certain countries in the alliance that have stated their unwillingness" to participate in mandatory aid to Kiev, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Iran takes measures at nuclear sites in response to new IAEA resolution — news agency
According to the report, this is a response to the "hostile actions" of three European countries: the United Kingdom, Germany and France
Read more
Over 80% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged
On June 11, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that about 80% of thermal power generation and a third of hydro generation in the country had been destroyed
Read more
Intense fighting going on in Kramatorsk area — Ukrainian army general staff
It is reported that the bulk of the fighting is taking place in the Kurakhovo area
Read more
Ukraine fires about 170 munitions at Belgorod Region in one day — governor
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, a man was injured in the village of Golovchino as a result of a drone attack
Read more
Some countries back out of plans to attend Swiss-hosted Ukraine conference — report
One EU diplomat said the number of withdrawals could rise
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 560 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Russia, Belarus practice readying tactical nuclear forces and capabilities in joint drills
"In fulfilling their objectives, mobile formations of the Russian Defense Ministry’s 12th Main Department delivered practice nuclear munitions to field storage sites of a missile brigade’s positioning area and an attack aircraft operational airfield," the statement says
Read more
Hungary not optimistic about Ukraine conference, PM to skip out — government
Explaining why Viktor Orban will not go to the conference in Switzerland, Gergely Gulyas said one should not expect much from "peace conferences without warring parties or when only one of them is present"
Read more
FACTBOX: 2024 BRICS Games to kick off in Russia’s Kazan on June 12
Athletes from other countries besides the BRICS member states will for the first time ever take part in the BRICS Games at this year’s event
Read more
Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts defeat on two Ukrainian military brigades
Ukrainian military had suffered losses of up to 80 troops
Read more
Russia not to leave US’ aggressive actions without response — diplomat on new sanctions
"As always in cases like this, Russia will not leave such aggressive actions without a response," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Hamas demands permanent ceasefire for hostage deal
The movement fears that the time limit would allow the Israeli side to find a pretext to resume fighting and derail the deal
Read more
West uses ex-Ukrainian army chief to pressure Zelensky — expert
Ruslan Bortnik believes that some forces in the West are clearly betting on the general, considering him as a possible successor to the incumbent head of state
Read more
Two men of Russian origin detained in US on charges of evading trade restrictions
The charges were filed against Sergey Nefedov, 40, of Anchorage, Alaska, and Mark Shumovich, 35, of Bellevue, Washington, the US Department of Justice said
Read more
Russia Day to be celebrated as continuity symbol of its millennia-old history — Putin
All the stages of the Tsardom of Russia, the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union are the integral whole with modern Russia, the head of state noted
Read more
Moscow Exchange not to trade euro, US dollar since June 13
These changes will cover the stock market, the currency market, and the standardized derivatives market; the futures market will operate as usual
Read more
European Parliament election results foreshadow weaker support to Kiev — Politico
According to the article, US and European officials are concerned about the growing representation of far right groups in the European parliament
Read more
HeliRussia show features latest combat drones
Rosoboronexport presented the latest light multirole 305E guided missile and the upgraded option of Ka-52 Alligator helicopter gunships
Read more
Peace proponents win in Europe, US election up next — PM
Viktor Orban noted that the question of war and peace, i.e. the continuation or termination of the conflict in Ukraine, was, in fact, the main issue in the European Parliament elections held on June 6-9 in the EU countries
Read more
Russian recon groups eliminate Ukrainian saboteurs near Vremevka in Zaporozhye area
Russian reconnaissance groups also operate in the enemy’s rear to obtain recon data on the adversary’s numerical strength
Read more
Russia may arm US enemies, just like Washington does with Ukraine — security official
"Now let the US and its allies feel the direct impact of the use of Russian weapons by third parties," Dmitry Medvedev said
Read more
New US sanctions to cover chips supplied to Russia — Bloomberg
New restrictive measures are expected to be announced on Wednesday
Read more
Musk proposes placing terrorist tag on Ukrainian NGO that blacklisted US politicians
Last week, the Ukrainian NGO published a list of 76 US organizations and 391 Americans who criticize aid to Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian army leaves positions in southwestern Krasnogorovka, says DPR
Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy casualties in that frontline area, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Western military district ceases to exist due to reorganization
New entries include the Leningrad and Moscow districts
Read more
UK premier to announce $310-million aid package to Ukraine at G7 summit — office
The UK has now committed almost $16.25 billion in military, humanitarian and economic support to Ukraine
Read more
Putin approves new structure of Executive Office
Russian President established five new directorates
Read more
Senior defense officials report progress in special military operation to Putin — Kremlin
The president listened individually to meeting attendees after the general meeting and had separate meetings
Read more
UK sanctions Moscow Exchange, NSD, NCC, St. Petersburg Exchange, Ingosstrakh
The updated sanctions list for Russia, posted on the website of the country’s Foreign Office, includes 42 new legal entities and individuals
Read more
Russia’s battlegroup North continues moving deeper into enemy defenses — spokesman
The enemy lost more than 265 servicemen
Read more
US border patrol to immediately deport migrants from Russia — newspaper
This measure will also be applied to migrants from Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan
Read more
Armenian opposition to protest outside government building on June 13
On June 12, protestors clashed with the police outside the Armenian parliament.
Read more
Armenia to withdraw from CSTO, timeframe not defined yet — Pashinyan
Foreign Minister denies PM Pashinyan said Armenia is to withdraw from CSTO
Read more
Russia to continue working with Armenia to clarify Yerevan's position on CSTO — Kremlin
"We hope that in any case we will stick to partnership and alliance relations," Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Any Russian can be targeted by Denmark’s special services — Russian MFA
Moscow will continue to stand up for the rights of its nationals abroad
Read more
Candidacy of next NATO secretary general to be negotiated before July summit — US envoy
The Secretary General’s office is challenged by Acting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and President of Romania Klaus Iohannis
Read more