KAZAN, June 10. /TASS/. Aircraft en route to Kazan were redirected to alternate airfields in Nizhnekamsk and Samara, the Kazan Airport’s press service says.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said earlier that temporary restrictions had been introduced earlier for Kazan airport operations to ensure safety of civilian aircraft flights.

"Flights routing to the Kazan Airport were redirected to spare airfields in Begishevo and Samara," the press service informed.