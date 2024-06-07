Russia, China almost fully resource independent, unlike Europe, US — top researcher

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia and China are almost completely resource independent, while Europe and the United States depend heavily on others, Kurchatov Institute President Mikhail Kovalchuk said.

"China and Russia are almost 100% self-sufficient across the full range of resources. Europe and America are heavily reliant on others for resources. <...> We have never taken anything from America. They live off our donations. We do not depend on them, they depend on us," Kovalchuk said in an interview with Marina Kim for the ‘New World’ project, broadcast on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

The scientist also pointed out that on top of resources, Russia also has unique technologies.

"For many years now, Russia has been the only country in the world that has had submarines with hulls made of titanium. Because to this day, no one in the world can weld two pieces of titanium so that the seam is as strong as the material. Only we have managed to do so," he added.