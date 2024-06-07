Carrying capacity of Russian railways’ eastern section to be up to 210 mln tons by 2030

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The cargo carrying capacity of the eastern section of Russia’s rail roads is expected to be increased up to 210 million tons by 2030 and up to 270 million tons by 2032, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Obviously, the development of new markets requires the improvement of transport ties. As for the eastern direction - China and countries of the Asia Pacific region, the major project for us is the development of the so-called eastern section of rail roads," he said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to Putin, parameters of the third phase of its modernization were endorsed in April.

"By 2030, the cargo carrying capacity of the eastern section of railroads is to grow to 210 million tons, and to 270 million tons - by 2032," he said, adding that special attention should also be paid to the southern direction.

"Plans for the development of the North-South international corridor and the corridor in the Azov-Black Seas area have already been approved," he noted.