Russia works with Armenia, Kyrgyzstan to resume work of Mir payment cards

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia is working to resume the operation of Mir payment cards in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, since they are under pressure from the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Pankin told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Of course, [we are working on it]. There is interaction, but they (Armenia and Kyrgyzstan - TASS) are under terrible, heavy pressure from Western countries," Pankin said.

He also added that creating a single BRICS currency requires the integration of several legislative and other procedures - this will take more than one year, Russia.

"Creating a single currency requires the integration of a number of legislative and other practices and procedures through central banks. Will it be possible to find a solution during the [Russia’s BRICS] presidency? [This] is not a matter of one day or a year," he noted, speaking about the future of the single BRICS currency.

