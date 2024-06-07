MOEX index up by more than 2% as Bank of Russia decides to keep key rate

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The MOEX index grew by more than 2%, according to the trading data of the Moscow Exchange.

Positive dynamics were noted following the decision of the Bank of Russia to keep the key rate at 16% per annum.

As of 01:32 p.m. Moscow time (10:32 a.m. GMT), the MOEX index grew by 2.4%, to 3,268.89 points. By 02:05 p.m. Moscow time (11:05 a.m. GMT), the MOEX index slowed down and amounted to 3,251.15 points (+1.84%), the RTS index rose by 2%, to 1,154.56 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index grew by 0.23% to 3,199.75 points, the RTS index went up by 0.34% to 1,135.77 points.

The Bank of Russia again maintained the key rate at 16% per annum, but does not rule out the possibility of raising the key rate at the next meeting.