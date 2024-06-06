Partnership with Russia, Asia leading to recovery of Algerian trade sector — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Russian-Algerian relations are at a good level, Algeria’s Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry Ali Aoun told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We endeavor to develop new areas of cooperation to achieve greater progress in partner relations between our countries," the minister said. "Our relations are at a good level irrespective of circumstances the region is experiencing. Heads of Russia and Algeria show the desire to continue developing these relations," Aoun noted.

"Algeria is always seeking after developing relations with countries where the mutual benefit is in place," the minister said. "The course is now to develop ties with Russia and Asian countries. There are no big areas left in Europe that can be attractive for cooperation. The partnership with Russia and Asia resulted at the same time in the recovery of the export and import sector of our country. This area will remain promising in coming years," Aoun added.