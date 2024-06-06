Russia’s production of cars up 1.5-fold in January-May to almost 350,000 units

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The production of cars in Russia increased 1.5-fold in January-May to almost 350,000 units, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Albert Karimov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"In the five months [of 2024] almost 350,000 cars were produced, 348,000, which is more than 1.5 times higher than in the same period last year, [an increase] by 52%," he said.

Meanwhile, the production of passenger cars roughly equaled 280,000 units in the reporting period, which is more than 70% higher than in the same period in 2023.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said earlier that the production of cars might reach slightly over 800,000 units in 2024.

