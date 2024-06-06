Putin to give speech at SPIEF plenary meeting on Friday afternoon — spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) some time after 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT) on June 7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"Somewhere around two or three (2:00-3:00 p.m. Moscow time)," he said.

The SPIEF plenary meeting will be held on Friday, June 7. Putin annually makes a keynote speech at the plenary session. This is followed by a discussion. The event is usually moderated by a prominent international journalist, Russian or foreign.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum takes place on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.