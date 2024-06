MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Investments in fixed capital in Russia moved up by 14.5% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

Investments totaled 5.93 trillion rubles ($66.2 bln) over the reported period.

Fixed capital investments as of 2023 year-end gained 9.8% year-on-year and amounted to more than 34.04 trillion rubles ($379.6 bln).